LPS announces end of high school 3/2 schedule for fourth quarter
Lincoln, NE (February 23, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools will end the 3/2 schedule for high school students starting fourth quarter. Beginning March 15, all high school students will either be full time in-person or 100% remote. High school early release days will remain on Wednesdays for the rest of the school year.
An LPS Statement said the following factors lead to the decision:
- The LLCHD risk dial has remained in “Yellow – Moderate Risk” for the last three weeks. While the community numbers of transmission seem to be declining, everyone needs to continue following the safety protocols in place to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Students and staff in schools are doing a fantastic job of following the protocols and reducing the risk of spread.
- There are still 24% of high school students district-wide that are 100% remote learning, further reducing the number of students in the building at one time.
- Out of the 455 high school students and staff tested during the week of Feb. 8, only two individuals (in two different schools) tested positive. That’s a positivity rate of 0.4% when testing for asymptomatic spread.
- Students need to be able to finish the school year strong and get the support they need during the fourth quarter.
- All other schools in LPS and the rest of Nebraska have successfully transitioned their students back to full time by following the proven safety protocols already in place.
- LPS will continue to monitor conditions with the LLCHD and make adjustments as necessary. LPS will explore other opportunities to provide testing in the high schools to help with the monitoring.
High school families who wish to switch to 100% Remote Learning for fourth quarter will need to fill out the Remote Learning Request Form by Friday, March 5. The request form can be found here: http://lps.org/remoteform.