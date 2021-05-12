LPS Board Approves American Indian Demonstration Grant
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools served 558 Native American students in 2020-21 and will serve 665 next school year. The Board of Education Tuesday evening approved the application for $164,298 in the form of an American Indian Demonstration Grant.
Federal grant funds support the goal of ensuring programs which serve Native American children are of the highest quality and provide for not only the basic elementary and secondary educational needs, but also the unique educational and culturally related academic needs of these children. There are currently four areas of structured support offered through Lincoln Public Schools: Social/Emotional/Behavioral, Academic, Cultural, and College/Career Readiness.
Lincoln Public Schools has received federal funds to serve Native American students since the mid-1980s.
READ MORE: Vaccine A Factor In Offering Remote Learning Program In LPS