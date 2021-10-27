LPS Extends Mask Requirement

(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2021) On Tuesday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director, Pat Lopez, extended the Directed Health Measure requiring masks inside all buildings. Lincoln Public Schools will also extend its mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors.
At Tuesday evening’s LPS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, updated pandemic plans and procedures, noting that – like school districts across the country – LPS has been struggling with class covers when teachers have to miss work due to quarantining. The chain of events that follow often require school administrators and teachers to sometimes give up their plan periods to cover other classes.
With that in mind, LPS is increasing the pay for individual class covers from $38 to $50. LPS will use federal ESSER funds to pay for this increase.
