LPS High School Graduations This Weekend

Lincoln, NE (May 27, 2022) Graduations for Lincoln’s Public High Schools are being held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend.
Friday, May 27
East High School Graduation, 6pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, May 28
Lincoln High School Graduation, 8:30am at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Southeast High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Northeast High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, May 29
Southwest High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Star High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena
A Free Video of each ceremony will be downloadable 24 hours after each is completed. The downloads can be found at the LPS Website.
Graduations for Lincoln’s Pius the tenth high, Lincoln Lutheran, Parkview Christian and Lincoln Christian High Schools have already been held.