Man Accused of Assaulting LPD Officer While Being Detained

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–A 32-year-old man was being aggressive with workers late Sunday night inside the WarHorse Casino near 1st and Denton Road and was found intoxicated in the parking lot.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Zachary Krull was also being too aggressive with first responders, after he was found laying in the parking lot. Krull allegedly pushed one LFR worker and tried to punch another in the face before being restrained. Krull apparently had resisted efforts by officers to put him in the cruiser.

Krull was carried to the cruiser and being pulled into the back seat, he allegedly kicked an officer in the face and chest. Krull was arrested for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.