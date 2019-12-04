Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend’s Daughter
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–A 28-year-old man is in jail, facing a first-degree sexual assault of a child charge, after he allegedly had been sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter recently at a rural Hickman home.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Shane Heinen was arrested Tuesday. The girl mentioned the sexual assault on Monday during a therapy session.
The mother took the girl to CHI St. Elizabeth for an examination and hospital officials contacted the Sheriff’s office.
Heinen is not on the sex offender registry, but was previously convicted and served jail time for narcotics.