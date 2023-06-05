Man Assaulted, Woman Robbed Early Sunday over by UNL’s East Campus

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–An assault from early Sunday morning near 33rd and Holdrege is under investigation.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers talked to a 20-year-old woman, who said her purse and the keyfob to her boyfriend’s car were taken. She told investigators her 22-year-old boyfriend was assaulted by six to seven male, who took the keyfob from his pants pocket.

The woman told officers she stepped between the group of males and her boyfriend’s car to prevent the group from taking the vehicle. Instead, they took her purse and fled on foot.

Kocian says the male victim wasn’t able to be interview and was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. If you have information about this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.