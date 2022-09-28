KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Man In Jail Charged With Second Killing

September 28, 2022 4:46PM CDT
William Wright (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2022)  A man who is already in jail charged with one homicide has now been arrested for a second one.  Lincoln Police today arrested William Wright for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz  of Lincoln.  

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Lincoln Police opened a homicide investigation  following the discovery of Ronald S. George, age 61.  He was found stabbed to death in a field near North 3rd and P Streets.  Information gathered during that investigation led officers to an area near Northwest 12th and West  Bond Street where 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found dead. At the time, William Wright was  determined to be a person of interest in the death of Ronnie Patz. 

Police Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians conducted interviews and searched various locations, including the City Landfill for evidence. After more than a week of combing through trash, some of the material was sent to a lab for analysis. 

After receiving the forensic examination results,  William Wright was ultimately arrested. 

A Police statement say  investigations into both killings are ongoing, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police  Department at 402.441.6000.  Or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600. 

 

