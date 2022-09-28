Man In Jail Charged With Second Killing

William Wright (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2022) A man who is already in jail charged with one homicide has now been arrested for a second one. Lincoln Police today arrested William Wright for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Lincoln Police opened a homicide investigation following the discovery of Ronald S. George, age 61. He was found stabbed to death in a field near North 3rd and P Streets. Information gathered during that investigation led officers to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Street where 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found dead. At the time, William Wright was determined to be a person of interest in the death of Ronnie Patz.

Police Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians conducted interviews and searched various locations, including the City Landfill for evidence. After more than a week of combing through trash, some of the material was sent to a lab for analysis.

After receiving the forensic examination results, William Wright was ultimately arrested.

A Police statement say investigations into both killings are ongoing, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000. Or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.