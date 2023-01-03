Man Suspected In New Year’s Shooting Faces Four Felony Charges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–A 36-year-old Lincoln man accused of shooting two men at a New Year’s party early Sunday morning near 30th and Vine has been charged with four felonies for his role in the incident.

Court filings show that Frederick Gooch has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Gooch appeared before a Lancaster County judge on Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $500,000, but must post at least $50,000 to bail out.

The two men wounded, at last check, remain hospitalized.