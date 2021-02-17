Man Wounded After Gunshots Were Fired In Downtown Area Neighborhood
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–As many as five gunshots were reported late Tuesday night by people living in the 200 block of “F” Street, Lincoln Police told reporters on Wednesday morning.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 42-year-old man was sitting in his SUV that got stuck in the snow, when a vehicle pulled up beside him and an unknown man started shooting at him. Officers found several bullet holes in the vehicle, a white Chevy Trailblazer, causing around $500 damage. The victim reported being hit in the hand causing a minor injury. The victim’s injuries were minor and did not require medical treatment.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.