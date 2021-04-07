Maroon 5 Cancels Date at PBA
Maroon 5 (courtesy npr.org)
(KFOR NEWS April 7, 2021) The August 11, 2021 tour date for Maroon 5 at Pinnacle bank Arena has been canceled.
Credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card, and no action is required.
All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
