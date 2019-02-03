MEN’S BASKETBALL: Mavs Pull Away Late From North Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Zach Jackson scored 22 points, JT Gibson added 20 and Omaha weather a big run before pulling away to defeat North Dakota 90-72 on Sunday.

Jackson scored seven points as the Mavericks went on a 15-0 run midway through the first half and led 49-33 at the break. The lead was 20 after a Gibson layup five minutes into the second half before the Fighting Hawks reeled off 16 straight.

With the lead down to four near the midway point, KJ Robinson hit a 3-pointer, the Mavericks made 7 of 8 shots and a Robinson jumper made it 81-67 with 4{ minutes to play.

Robinson and Mitch Hahn added 16 points and Matt Pile made it all five players in double figures for the Mavericks (13-9, 7-2 Summit League) with 12. Omaha, which has won 10 of 12, was only 4 of 13 from 3-point range but shot 39 of 69 overall (56.5 percent) and had just six turnovers.

Cortez Seales had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for North Dakota (9-14, 3-7). Billy Brown added 16 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Aanen Moody 15 with five 3s. The Fighting Eagles were 12 of 27 from distance, 14 of 30 inside the arc and had 16 turnovers that cost them 28 points.