Mid-America Business Index Falls to 3-Year Low

(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2019) The Creighton University Mid-America Business Index fell to a 3-year low in November. Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group says the overall index dropped below growth neutral for the 3rd time in the past 4 months. Only 17% of supply managers expect their firms to absorb the cost of higher tariffs. 77% expect you and me to pay those costs. What about jobs? The hiring index declined to its lowest level in 4 years, although in Nebraska, the index shows food producers are adding jobs.
