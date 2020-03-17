More Coronavirus Cases in Douglas County
OMAHA–(10/11 Now Mar. 17)–The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is confirming three new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Two of the cases were announced on Monday during a news conference. One of these cases is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.
The third new case is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where COVID-19 is known to be spreading.
This brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 21.
The Health Department Community has added some new sites in Omaha as areas of potential low-risk community exposure.
-Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q on Saturday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m.
-Natural Grocers at 7831 Dodge Street on Thursday, March 12, from 8-9 p.m. and at the same location on Sunday, March 15, from 2:45-3:15 p.m.
-Amateur Coffee at 3913 Cuming Street, on Friday March 13, from 8-8:30 a.m. and that same location on Saturday, March 14, from 10-11:30 a.m.
DCHD said anyone who may have been in those locations at the listed times, should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease including a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.
DCHD epidemiologists will continue contact investigations with everyone who is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The county now has 19 confirmed cases, one of them being a community acquired case.