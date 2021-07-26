More Road and Bridge Projects Underway

July 26, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently working on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River Bridge on Highway 2 at Nebraska City for a planned rehabilitation project. Out of what the Department termed “an abundance of caution for the traveling public”, effective today, commercial and heavy trucks and loads will not be permitted on the bridge while work continues.
All other traffic may continue to use the bridge. Official detours will be posted soon to aid traffic in navigating to I-29.
Look for information on detours to be posted on message boards and 511.Nebraska.Gov or through the Nebraska 511 app. It is estimated the restriction will remain in place for approximately one month.
Highway 6, East of Lincoln
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin August 2 on US-6, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.
State maintenance forces will be performing chip sealing from reference post 321 to reference post 323 on west bound lanes only. The work is anticipated to take one day. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.
The Table Rock Area
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin August 2 on N-65, West of Table Rock.
State maintenance forces will be performing chip sealing from reference post 11 to reference post 15, west of Table Rock. The work is anticipated to take two days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.
A chip seal project will begin July 28 on N-4, West of Table Rock from reference post 183 to reference post 192. The work is anticipated to take four days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.
US-136, Between Crab Orchard and Filley
Weather permitting, an armor coat project will begin August 2 on US-136 starting in Filley and ending seven miles east of Filley. The work is anticipated to take two days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.