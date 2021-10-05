NE Community Blood Bank Short On Supply

(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2021) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.
Blood donation is safe and essential, in general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
