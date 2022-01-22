Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer Makes Statement On Bipartisan Cattle Market Reform Bill

(KFOR News Lincoln NE January 22, 2022) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Friday released the following statement on the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act:
“Today, the American Farm Bureau reiterated its support for our efforts to ensure every segment of the cattle market can succeed. Though there are differences of opinion within their own organization on the solution, family farmers and ranchers have been clear. Robust negotiated cash sales are integral to facilitating price discovery in the market. I am proud of the growing bipartisan consensus we’ve built for our legislation with seven Republicans and nine Democrats on the bill, including ten members of the Senate Agriculture Committee. We will continue to advance this proposal to ensure a fair and transparent cattle market for our nation’s cattle producers.”
The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act was introduced with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). The bill has 14 additional co-sponsors, including Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Braun (R-Ind.) Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).