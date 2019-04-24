NEBRASKA SOFTBALL: Pair of Homers Help Huskers Past South Dakota

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics April 23)–The Nebraska softball team (16-27, 4-11 Big Ten) used a pair of three-run homers to cruise by South Dakota (30-22, 11-4 Summit League) by a score of 9-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Alyvia Simmons and Lindsey Walljasper each hit three-run bombs in the second inning, as part of an eight-hit effort for the Huskers. Walljasper went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, which tied a career best. Simmons had three RBIs, tying a season high. Tristen Edwards extended her on-base streak to 15 games after going 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a two doubles. Peyton Glatter also had one hit and one run. Madi Unzicker went 1-for-2 with two runs. Rylie Unzicker had one hit and one run, while Lexey Kneib also had one run.

Lindsey Walljasper improved to 8-10 on the season. She started and pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. She had one walk and five strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. She gave up one walk and had two strikeouts.

USD’s Alexis Devers (12-12) pitched 1.2 innings. She gave up six runs on four hits and recorded four walks and one strikeout.

The Coyotes put runners on second and third in the first after a pair of singles and a wild pitch, but Nebraska got out of the inning without allowing a run. Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the first. Edwards drew a one-out walk and back-to-back singles by Glatter and Walljasper scored a run.

The Huskers extended their lead to 7-0 in the second with help from a pair of three-run homers. Kneib and Madi Unzicker drew back-to-back walks and Simmons hit a home run to score three runs. Edwards hit a double and Glatter drew a walk to put two more runners on base and force a South Dakota pitching change. Then Walljasper homered to score three more runs.

In the top of the third, the Coyotes got on the board, scoring two runs off four hits.

In the sixth, Madi Unzicker and Rylie Unzicker both singled to put a pair of runners on with one out. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position and Edwards doubled to score two. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Edwards at second, but a ground out to the pitcher ended the inning.

The Huskers are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Iowa City, Iowa, for a double header against the Hawkeyes. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Both games will be televised on BTN.