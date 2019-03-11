Nebraska Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged

Nebraska’s jobless rate remains at 2.8% for the 6th month in a row.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Monday that the preliminary January rate is down a tenth of a point from the January 2018 rate of 2.9 percent.

The January Nebraska rate also was well below the national preliminary January figure of 4 percent – a tenth-of-a-point increase from December.

Here are preliminary area labor market unemployment rates for January:

– Beatrice: 3.6

– Columbus: 2.9

– Fremont: 3.0

– Grand Island: 4.5

– Hastings: 3.4

– Kearney: 2.5

– Lexington: 3.1

– Lincoln: 2.7

– Norfolk: 2.8

– North Platte: 3.4

– Omaha: 3.1

– Red Willow: 2.7

– Scottsbluff: 3.7