Nebraska Unemployment Reaches New Low

Sep 17, 2021 @ 6:01pm

Lincoln, NE (September 17, 2021)  Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August of 2.2% was the nation’s lowest, and the lowest on record for the state. The State Department of Labor said Friday the August rate was down slightly from July’s rate of 2.3%.

Nonfarm employment in August stood at 1.019 million. The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.

Lincoln’s jobless rate was even lower at 1.7%.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following release of the unemployment figures.

“Nebraska’s unemployment rate continues to be the lowest in the nation and has now reached a new record low for our state,” said Governor Ricketts.  “There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska.  With tens of thousands of openings, Nebraskans and people across the country have a chance to find the opportunity of their dreams here in the Good Life.”

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for August 2021

  • Unemployment Rate: 2.2%
    • #1 in the nation
    • Lowest rate on record
  • Labor Force Participation: 68.4%
    • #3 in nation (behind North and South Dakota)
  • Employment-to-Population Ratio: 66.9%
    • #1 in nation
  • Manufacturing Employment: 101,300
    • Highest total since August 2008
