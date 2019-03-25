NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief Raises Nearly $450,000

The statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” led by NBA member radio and TV stations on Friday resulted in $441,919 in donations to the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the historic flooding impacting Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.

Ariel Roblin, Chairperson of the NBA Board of Directors and KETV President/General Manager said, “Nebraska Broadcasters are proud to serve our listeners and viewers throughout Nebraska and Southwest Iowa and we’re grateful for the Governor’s partnership of #NebraskaStrong.”

Governor Ricketts, who fielded donor phone calls during the event along with First Lady Susanne Shore and Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse said, “Thank you to the numerous individuals and businesses across the state who stepped up to support flood relief for their fellow Nebraskans on #NebraskaStrong Day. Susanne and I also want to thank the Nebraska Broadcasters who have led this effort and done an incredible job of helping keep people safe throughout the flooding.”

NBA President/Executive Director Jim Timm added, “This couldn’t have happened without the voluntary efforts of countless people from amongst our station membership.”