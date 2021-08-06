New COVID Cases Jump in Lincoln and Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS August 6, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday reported 79 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 32,673 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 243.
61 people are in Lincoln hospitals being treated with COVID. 40 of them are from Lancaster County. 2 are on ventilators. 21 other patients are from other parts of the state. 4 of them are on ventilators.
The COVID Risk Dial has moved into the MID-YELLOW or Moderate category.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
