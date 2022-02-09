NSAA Releases 2022 and 2023 Football Schedules

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday released the two-year football schedules for the 2022 and 2023 cycle.
The new schedules include games for the brand new Lincoln Northwest High School, which opens in the fall of 2022, and Lincoln Standing Bear High School that will open in the fall of 2023. Both schools will compete at the Class B level and are part of the Eastern Midlands Conference. The other LPS high schools (Lincoln High, Northeast, Southeast, East, Southwest and North Star) are competing in Class A and are part of the Heartland Athletic Conference.
Below are the 2022 and 2023 schedules for the Lincoln area schools.