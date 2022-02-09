      Weather Alert

NSAA Releases 2022 and 2023 Football Schedules

Feb 9, 2022 @ 1:23pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday released the two-year football schedules for the 2022 and 2023 cycle.

The new schedules include games for the brand new Lincoln Northwest High School, which opens in the fall of 2022, and Lincoln Standing Bear High School that will open in the fall of 2023.  Both schools will compete at the Class B level and are part of the Eastern Midlands Conference.  The other LPS high schools (Lincoln High, Northeast, Southeast, East, Southwest and North Star) are competing in Class A and are part of the Heartland Athletic Conference.

Below are the 2022 and 2023 schedules for the Lincoln area schools.

Lincoln East 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Kearney
Week 2 Lincoln Southeast
Week 3 @Lincoln Southwest
Week 4 Lincoln Northeast
Week 5 @Columbus
Week 6 @Millard South
Week 7 Lincoln High
Week 8 Lincoln North Star
Week 9 @Gretna

 

Lincoln East 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Kearney
Week 2 @Lincoln Southeast
Week 3 Lincoln Southwest
Week 4 @Lincoln Northeast
Week 5 Columbus
Week 6 Millard South
Week 7 @Lincoln High
Week 8 @Lincoln North Star
Week 9 Gretna

 

Lincoln High 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 @Lincoln Southwest
Week 2 Omaha Northwest
Week 3 @Omaha Central
Week 4 Grand Island
Week 5 @Lincoln Northeast
Week 6 Lincoln North Star
Week 7 @Lincoln East
Week 8 @Columbus
Week 9 Millard South

 

Lincoln High 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 Lincoln Southwest
Week 2 @Omaha Northwest
Week 3 Omaha Central
Week 4 @Grand Island
Week 5 Lincoln Northeast
Week 6 @Lincoln North Star
Week 7 Lincoln East
Week 8 Columbus
Week 9 @Millard South

 

Lincoln North Star 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 @Omaha Benson
Week 2 @Lincoln Northeast
Week 3 Kearney
Week 4 @Lincoln Southeast
Week 5 Millard South
Week 6 @Lincoln High
Week 7 Norfolk
Week 8 @Lincoln East
Week 9 Columbus

 

Lincoln North Star 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 Omaha Benson
Week 2 Lincoln Northeast
Week 3 @Kearney
Week 4 Lincoln Southeast
Week 5 @Millard South
Week 6 Lincoln High
Week 7 @Norfolk
Week 8 Lincoln East
Week 9 @Columbus

 

Lincoln Northeast 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 @Bellevue East
Week 2 Lincoln North Star
Week 3 @Fremont
Week 4 @Lincoln East
Week 5 Lincoln High
Week 6 @Norfolk
Week 7 North Platte
Week 8 @Kearney
Week 9 Omaha Westside

 

Lincoln Northeast 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 Bellevue East
Week 2 @Lincoln North Star
Week 3 Fremont
Week 4 Lincoln East
Week 5 @Lincoln High
Week 6 Norfolk
Week 7 @North Platte
Week 8 Kearney
Week 9 @Omaha Westside

 

Lincoln Southeast 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Elkhorn South
Week 2 @Lincoln East
Week 3 @Papillion-LaVista
Week 4 Lincoln North Star
Week 5 Millard North
Week 6 @Lincoln Southwest
Week 7 @Millard West
Week 8 Omaha Bryan
Week 9 @South Sioux City

 

Lincoln Southeast 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Elkhorn South
Week 2 Lincoln East
Week 3 Papillion-LaVista
Week 4 @Lincoln North Star
Week 5 @Millard North
Week 6 Lincoln Southwest
Week 7 Millard West
Week 8 @Omaha Bryan
Week 9 South Sioux City

 

Lincoln Southwest 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Lincoln High
Week 2 @Columbus
Week 3 Lincoln East
Week 4 @Papillion-LaVista
Week 5 Omaha Bryan
Week 6 Lincoln Southeast
Week 7 @South Sioux City
Week 8 Millard West
Week 9 @Millard North

 

Lincoln Southwest 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Lincoln High
Week 2 Columbus
Week 3 @Lincoln East
Week 4 Papillion-LaVista
Week 5 @Omaha Bryan
Week 6 @Lincoln Southeast
Week 7 South Sioux City
Week 8 @Millard West
Week 9 Millard North

 

Lincoln Northwest 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Ralston
Week 2 Elkhorn North
Week 3 @Plattsmouth
Week 4 Beatrice
Week 5 @Norris
Week 6 Seward
Week 7 @Lexington
Week 8 @York
Week 9 Waverly

 

Lincoln Northwest 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Ralston
Week 2 @Elkhorn North
Week 3 Lincoln Standing Bear
Week 4 @Beatrice
Week 5 Gretna East
Week 6 @Seward
Week 7 Lexington
Week 8 York
Week 9 @Waverly

 

Lincoln Pius X 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Scottsbluff
Week 2 @Seward
Week 3 Hastings
Week 4 Bennington
Week 5 @Crete
Week 6 @Omaha Skutt Catholic
Week 7 Waverly
Week 8 @Beatrice
Week 9 Norris

 

Lincoln Pius X 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Scottsbluff
Week 2 Seward
Week 3 @Hastings
Week 4 @Bennington
Week 5 Crete
Week 6 Omaha Skutt Catholic
Week 7 @Lincoln Standing Bear
Week 8 Beatrice
Week 9 @Norris

 

Lincoln Standing Bear 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 Elkhorn North
Week 2 @Blair
Week 3 @Lincoln Northwest
Week 4 Omaha Westview
Week 5 Norris
Week 6 @Crete
Week 7 Lincoln Pius X
Week 8 @Gretna East
Week 9 @Beatrice

 

Norris 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Seward
Week 2 @Elkhorn High
Week 3 @Lexington
Week 4 Waverly
Week 5 Lincoln Northwest
Week 6 @Beatrice
Week 7 Gross Catholic
Week 8 Crete
Week 9 @Lincoln Pius X

 

Norris 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Seward
Week 2 Elkhorn High
Week 3 Lexington
Week 4 @Waverly
Week 5 @Lincoln Standing Bear
Week 6 Beatrice
Week 7 @Gross Catholic
Week 8 @Crete
Week 9 Lincoln Pius X

 

Waverly 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Elkhorn High
Week 2 @Beatrice
Week 3 Mount Michael Benedictine
Week 4 @Norris
Week 5 York
Week 6 Scottsbluff
Week 7 @Lincoln Pius X
Week 8 Seward
Week 9 @Lincoln Northwest

 

Waverly 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Elkhorn High
Week 2 Beatrice
Week 3 @Mount Michael Benedictine
Week 4 Norris
Week 5 @York
Week 6 @Scottsbluff
Week 7 Gretna East
Week 8 @Seward
Week 9 Lincoln Northwest

 

Lincoln Christian 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Lincoln Lutheran
Week 2 @Platteview
Week 3 Archbishop Bergan
Week 4 @Arlington
Week 5 Nebraska City
Week 6 @Auburn
Week 7 Falls City
Week 8 @Raymond Central
Week 9 Syracuse

 

Lincoln Christian 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Lincoln Lutheran
Week 2 Platteview
Week 3 @Archbishop Bergan
Week 4 Arlington
Week 5 @Nebraska City
Week 6 Auburn
Week 7 @Falls City
Week 8 Raymond Central
Week 9 @Syracuse

 

Lincoln Lutheran 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 @Lincoln Christian
Week 2 Bishop Neumann
Week 3 @Aquinas Catholic
Week 4 @Omaha Concordia
Week 5 Wilber-Clatonia
Week 6 Centennial
Week 7 @Malcolm
Week 8 Tri County
Week 9 @Milford

 

Lincoln Lutheran 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 Lincoln Christian
Week 2 @Bishop Neumann
Week 3 Aquinas Catholic
Week 4 Omaha Concordia
Week 5 @Wilber-Clatonia
Week 6 @Centennial
Week 7 Malcolm
Week 8 @Tri County
Week 9 Milford

 

Malcolm 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 Yutan
Week 2 @Raymond Central
Week 3 Oakland-Craig
Week 4 @Tekamah-Herman
Week 5 Tri County
Week 6 @Milford
Week 7 Lincoln Lutheran
Week 8 @Centennial
Week 9 Wilber-Clatonia

 

Malcolm 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 @Yutan
Week 2 Raymond Central
Week 3 @Oakland-Craig
Week 4 Tekamah-Herman
Week 5 @Tri County
Week 6 Milford
Week 7 @Lincoln Lutheran
Week 8 Centennial
Week 9 @Wilber-Clatonia

 

Parkview Christian 2022 Schedule:
Week 1 BYE
Week 2 @Hampton
Week 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Week 4 Heartland Lutheran
Week 5 @Sterling
Week 6 Pawnee City
Week 7 @Meridian
Week 8 Dorchester
Week 9 @Lewiston

 

Parkview Christian 2023 Schedule:
Week 1 BYE
Week 2 Hampton
Week 3 @Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Week 4 @Heartland Lutheran
Week 5 Sterling
Week 6 @Pawnee City
Week 7 Meridian
Week 8 @Dorchester
Week 9 Lewiston
