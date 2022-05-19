Number of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lincoln During May Could Exceed 100

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–Police have been busy investigating a high number of catalytic converter thefts across Lincoln in May.
As of May 18, there have been 97 thefts of catalytic converters and according to Police Captain Todd Kocian, the city is on pace for 177 thefts this month, when you compare the past two months. Kocian adds that Lincoln is on pace to see approximately 1,800 converter thefts by the end of the year, which would be an 84% increase compared to 2021.
To address the problem, Kocian says LPD has a committee in place that includes several officers & investigators who are taking proactive measures to combat the continued theft of converters. In the meantime, if you see or hear suspicious activity around your vehicle outside your home, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Police also have some helpful tips for you listed below.