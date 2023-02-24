Open House on 84th Street Improvements Set for March 2

Road Work sign in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–Mark next Thursday, March 2 on your calendar for a public open house on planned street improvements along 84th Street between Sandalwood and Elizabeth drives in east Lincoln.

The open house will be at 7pm inside Indian Hills Community Church near 84th and “A” Street. The improvement project will cost just over $3-million and will begin this spring, as part of the Lincoln On The Move Project.

Residents are encouraged to make suggestions or express concerns regarding the proposed project. Design information will be displayed, and members of the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments.