Organizations Seeking More Youth Mentors
Lincoln, NE (May 20, 2021) 26 different organizations in Lincoln offer some type of youth mentoring. A year ago they formed a coalition to coordinate their efforts. Thursday, they issued their first joint report.
2,370 youth in Lancaster County currently have a mentor. 926 mentors are needed to mentor youth currently on waiting lists.
Those numbers were delivered by Mario Racicot of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Lancaster County, who said 76% of the youth being mentored living in poverty. He said more mentors are needed: Particularly, mentors of color.
“Currently, 51% of mentored youth identify as a person of color. Only 12% of mentors are persons of color. The vast majority of youth on waiting lists for a mentor are male.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird urged Lincoln residents to consider contacting one of the 26 organizations and volunteering to serve as a mentor.
“Many will be looking for a trusted adult who can help them navigate social interactions and changing dynamics with friends and families, as well as to help them navigate any academic gaps and imagine the possibilities for a brighter future.
Lori Seibel, the head of the Community Health Endowment, said all those who are currently serving as mentors, and all those who previously served, deserve a thank you.
“It’s easy to forget that there is a group of individuals and non-profits who are hard at work every day, even during the pandemic, providing food and housing and mental health services and substance abuse services and basic needs and, yes, mentoring.
Organizations to contact for more information on mentoring: