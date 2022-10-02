Overnight Crash in East Lincoln Kills Five People

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 2)—Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash from early Sunday morning that happened in east Lincoln, claiming five lives, while one was in critical condition.

In a news release to KFOR News, LPD said officers were called shortly after 2am to the area near 56th and Randolph about an eastbound car that hit a tree. LFR extricated one person out of the car and taken to a Lincoln hospital. Five other occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the victims. If you have information on this crash, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.