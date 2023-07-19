Part of 56th Street Is Closed After Car Hits Pole

The scene of a crash late Wednesday morning July 19, 2023 after a vehicle hit a utility pole on South 56 Street south of Pioneers Boulevard. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police).

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 19)-You’ll have to find another way to get through 56th Street southbound for now.

Due to a vehicle hitting a utility pole and causing damage to it, 56th Street southbound from Pioneers Boulevard to Spruce Street will be closed for several hours. According to LPD, it was around 11:30am Wednesday when the crash occurred. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

LPD said in a Twitter post traffic in that area could be affected with the southbound closure through 8am Thursday.

Lincoln Electric System said crews would be repairing the damaged pole and 200 customers in the area of 54th to 57th Streets, Linden Street to Quail Ridge Circle would be without power as equipment was being fixed.