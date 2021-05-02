Police fatally shoot gunman who opened fire at Wisconsin casino
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.
Patrons fled the casino after gunshots broke out around 7:30 p.m on Saturday night. A witness says he saw two people get shot and that the gunman was “shooting pretty aggressively.”
Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak says investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person in the attack Saturday, but that person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time and the shooter targeted others instead. Pawlak wasn’t sure if the shooter was a former restaurant employee but said “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”
Authorities have not released the identities of the gunman or his victims. The wounded person was being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.