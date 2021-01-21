Portion Of Billy Wolff Trail To Close January 25th
(KFOR NEWS January 21, 2021) Beginning January 25th, the Billy Wolff Trail between Glynoaks Drive and Old Cheney Road will be closed for work on the banks of Antelope Creek at the 84th Street underpass.
The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.
Trail users are advised to use the sidewalks along 84th Street and the signalized crossings at Glynoaks Drive and Old Cheney Road during the project.
