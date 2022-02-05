Portion Of Pioneers Boulevard To Close February 8 for Railroad Repairs

(KFOR News Lincoln NE February 5, 2022) Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 77 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, for railroad crossing repairs. The recommended detour is to exit U.S. Highway 77 at West Van Dorn Street to access Highway 2. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. No through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to use the suggested route or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) will raise and repair the tracks at the crossing just east of South Ninth Street. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and BNSF are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability, and longevity of this crossing.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. For more information on the railroad work, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at 402-525-5620 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.