Portion of South 40th St. Closing
Beginning at 8am Monday, March 30th, South 40th St. between Gertie Avenue and Clifford Drive will be closed as part of the Lincoln On The Move project. There will be no side street access onto South 40th St., and the sidewalks on both sides will also be closed. The street is scheduled to reopen Friday, August 7th.
StarTran bus route 56-Sheridan inbound stops in this area will be detoured. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures.
This project includes widening South 40th Street between Gertie Avenue and Locust Street to three lanes to accommodate a two-way center turn lane, new water lines, storm sewer upgrades, resurfacing, new sidewalks and pedestrian curb ramps.
READ MORE: Lincoln Ranks Among Cities With Youngest Workforces