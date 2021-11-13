(10/11now.com Lincoln NE November 13, 2021) Casinos at Nebraska horse tracks got one step closer to becoming a reality on Friday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released a 67-page document of regulations that could help bring casinos to six licensed race tracks in Nebraska, including Lincoln. The regulations were released Friday afternoon with a few that stuck out.
Companies that want to open a casino at a race track in Nebraska will need to fork out $1 million up front for a license that will be good for 20 years. Nebraska casinos will also be required to be smoke-free, and only law enforcement or licensed security officers will be permitted to carry a firearm.
If the rules are approved on Dec. 17, they then head to the Governors office for final approval.