Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

Lincoln, NE (October 15, 2021) With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for frost and freezing Friday, October 15 into Saturday, October 16, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. LWS officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.
LWS recommends the following precautions:
If your pipes freeze, LWS recommends contacting a licensed plumber to locate the problem, and safely thaw and repair any broken pipes. Never use a flame or high heat device to thaw pipes as this may damage piping or cause a fire.
For more information on frozen pipes, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: frozen).