Rapper, Social Media Performer Yung Gravy Part of 2024 Nebraska State Fair Concert Lineup

GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR Dec. 5)–The first show announced as part of the concert lineup for the 2024 Nebraska State Fair will be Midwestern rapper and Tik Tok performer Yung Gravy, with special guest Tayler Holder.

The show will be August 31 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at statefair.org. More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The State Fair in Grand Island will run August 23 through September 2.