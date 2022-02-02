Risk Dial Stays Red But Health Officials Say Lincoln Has Passed COVID-19 Surge

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Wednesday morning said the COVID-19 risk dial is staying in the red or severe category, but we’ve passed the number of peak cases.
Lopez said an area we aren’t showing improvement in is COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of the 147 current hospitalizations for COVID in Lincoln, 113 of those patients are from Lancaster County. The number of cases has dropped. Compared to the week ending Jan. 22, where there were 4,754 cases, there were only 3,042 total cases the week ending Jan. 29. Lopez says they remain optimistic in this trend.
The indoor mask mandate inside public places remains in effect until Feb. 11.