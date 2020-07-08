Royals Baseball Is Back On KFOR July 24
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sports July 8)–With Major League Baseball returning to action for a 60-game format, due to off time from the COVID-19 pandemic, KFOR will proudly bring you live play-by-play coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball through the Royals Radio Network starting July 24, when Kansas City plays at Cleveland for a three-game weekend series.
Denny Matthews, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart plan to bring you all of the action this summer! Pregame coverage on KFOR will usually start 30 to 45 minutes before first pitch.
Here’s the Royals Schedule.