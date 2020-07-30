Sasse Calls Trump Withdraw Of U.S. Troops From Germany “Weak”
(KFOR NEWS July 30, 2020) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, comes down on President Trump for withdrawing thousands of American troops from Germany.
“Once more, now with feeling: U.S. troops aren’t stationed around the world as traffic cops or welfare caseworkers – they’re restraining the expansionary aims of the world’s worst regimes, chiefly China and Russia. The President’s lack of strategic understanding of this issue increases our response time and hinders the important deterrent work our servicemen and women are doing. Maintaining forward presence is cheaper for our taxpayers and safer for our troops. Chairman Xi and Vladimir Putin are reckless – and this withdrawal will only embolden them. We should be leading our allies against China and Russia, not abandoning them. Withdrawal is weak.”
READ MORE: First Ever Blended Virtual And In-Person Super Fair Starts Thursday