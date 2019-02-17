Saturday Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS

Lincoln East 75, Norfolk 37

Omaha Bryan 71, Lincoln Northeast 58

Omaha South 72, Elkhorn South 64

Omaha Westside 64, Lincoln Southwest 52

Centennial 69, Wilber-Clatonia 59

Wahoo 63, Elmwood-Murdock 56

 

GIRLS 

Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Bryan 22

Class B

District Final

B-1

Waverly 48, Beatrice 30

B-2

Sidney 42, Platteview 37

B-3

Seward 47, Norris 46

B-4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

B-5

Crete 50, North Platte 33

B-6

Elkhorn 51, Bennington 39

B-7

Grand Island Northwest 58, Scottsbluff 50

B-8

Elkhorn South 52, South Sioux City 50

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska Beats No. 24 Michigan State with Season-High Three-Pointers MEN’S BASKETBALL: Seton Hall Rallies Late To Beat Creighton HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Roby Has Double-Double, As Nebraska beats Northwestern MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jackson Rallies Omaha Past Purdue Fort Wayne HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 7 Maryland Earns 8th Straight Win With Victory Over Nebraska Thursday Prep Basketball Scoreboard