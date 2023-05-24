Second Suspect In April Shootout Arrested By Fugitive Task Force

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–A man wanted in connection to an April shooting outside a northwest Lincoln apartment complex was arrested without incident on Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 32-year-old Adrian Lott was taken into custody, after a warrant was served by the Metro Fugitive Task at a home in the 5100 block of “N” Street. Lott was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibitive person, second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. This stemmed from an April 16 shootout between Lott, 35-year-old Tramel Patterson and a 35-year-old woman outside an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Portia Street.

Court Documents say Lincoln Police believe the incident stemmed over a love triangle, where Patterson shot Lott and the woman while exchanging gunfire. Patterson had been upset over the situation.