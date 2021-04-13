Senator Fischer Meets With President Biden to Discuss Infrastructure
Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Deb Fischer
(KFOR NEWS April 13, 2021) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the top Republican on the Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports Subcommittee, released the following statement after joining a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers in meeting with President Biden to discuss the spending package proposed by the White House:
“Infrastructure has always been a priority for me and it’s a critical responsibility of the federal government. For years, infrastructure bills have received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate. However, the Biden Administration has stretched the definition of infrastructure so far, it has become unrecognizable. The package they put forth is a policy wish-list full of non-infrastructure spending with a price tag of nearly $3 trillion. I support addressing actual infrastructure segment by segment with bipartisan agreement as Congress has successfully done many times in the past.”
