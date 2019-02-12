Seward County Marijuana Arrest Snags Lincoln Man

A Lincoln man was arrested along Interstate 80 in Seward County Tuesday with 3.5 pounds of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, and 110 vials of THC oil. 37 year old Corey Walker of Lincoln was stopped when a Sheriff’s Captain saw him following too closely. During the stop, the Captain noticed several “indicators of criminal activity” and called for a K-9. It gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

The drugs were found in the vehicle during the search, with the street value estimated at $150,000.

Walker was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of liquid THC, ossession of marijuana more than a pound, and no drug tax stamp.