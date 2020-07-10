Shot Fired After Fight In South Lincoln Neighborhood
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A fight between a group of men in a south Lincoln neighborhood late Thursday afternoon remains under investigation, after police say one of then fired a gun.
Officers were called to the area around 20th and Washington on a report of an assault involving a handgun. Police say a 28-year-old man told them he was in an argument through text messaging with two friends. The victim said the brother of one of those men wanted to fight him.
The victim told police he went home waiting for the other man to show up and fight. They started fighting, when the man showed up with two other friends. Police say the victim knocked the man to the ground and when he walked up to him, the two other men lifted their shirts to show handguns in their waistbands.
The man and his two friends took off in a car, but stopped in a nearby alley, with one of them firing a single shot toward the victim before speeding off.
A shell casing was recovered by LPD. No reports of anyone being wounded.