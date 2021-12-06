State Christmas Tree Arrives At Capitol

Lincoln, NE (December 6, 2021) The official State Christmas Tree was delivered to the Capitol today. In a system developed over years of practice, the tree was hoisted up from a truck bed, lifted over the handrail of the north steps, and then pulled through the narrow entrance. It was then slid along the tile floor and erected in the rotunda.
This year’s tree was obtained from a donor in Omaha.
The official tree lighting will take place in a public ceremony this coming Sunday, December 12th, at 2 pm. Music, a sing-along, and a Christmas address by the Governor will precede the official lighting.
A re-broadcast of the lighting will be aired Sunday evening at 6 pm. on KFOR and streamed at this website, kfornow.com. It will also be available for later listening for several weeks.