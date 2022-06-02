State Troopers Watching Highway Work Zones

JUNE 2, 2022 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — One of the most notable times of year in Nebraska is underway: Construction season. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are adding emphasis around work zones to keep construction crews and motorists safe during the summer months.
“The crews working on road projects during the summer months deserve safety on the job,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they work to improve our roadways, troopers will be on patrol to keep crews and motorists safe, by monitoring for unsafe driving in and around construction zones.”
In Troop C, based in Grand Island, troopers will be performing localized efforts thanks in part to a grant for $41,300 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Troop C’s effort runs through September 30.
“When driving in or near a construction zone, focusing on the road is imperative,” said Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of Troop C. “The choice to put the phone down could be a life-saving decision for one of the many professionals working on these construction projects.”
Here are some work zone safe-driving tips from the Nebraska Department of Transportation: