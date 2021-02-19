STATE WRESTLING: East’s Baustert Wins State Title, Millard South Claims Class A Team Title
OMAHA–(KFOR Feb. 18)–The NSAA State Wrestling meet crowned state champions in Class A on Thursday night at CHI Health Center in Omaha, including one Lincoln wrestler.
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert, Jr. won the state title at 113 pounds, by earning a 7-2 decision over Archer Heelan of Kearney. Baustert went undefeated at 20-0 and is a junior for the Spartans. Meanwhile, East’s Keith Smith finished third at 120 pounds, Spartan teammate Case Jurgens finished fourth at 126 pounds and at 138 pounds, Spartan grappler Nic Swift finished in fifth place.
Other Lincoln wrestlers that placed include: Landan McLaughlin, Southwest, 4th place at 132 pounds; Zane Faust, Pius X, 6th place at 145 pounds; Ryan Mazour, Pius X, 5th place at 152 pounds; Dontae Thomas, Pius X, 6th place at 182 pounds, John Friendt, Southeast, 4th place at 195 pounds; and Noah Sprieck, Southwest, 3rd place at 220 pounds.
Millard South won the team title by a wide margin over second place North Platte, while Grand Island placed third. Lincoln East finished seventh in the team standings.
Classes B and C will start competition Friday and conclude on Saturday.
Individual Standings
A106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jesse Lewis of Norfolk
- 2nd Place – Gabe Turman of Lincoln East
- 3rd Place – Logan W. Edwards of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place – Brenyn Delano of Columbus
- 5th Place – Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan
- 6th Place – Darrelle Bonam Jr of Omaha Central
1st Place Match
- Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) 32-3, Fr. over Gabe Turman (Lincoln East) 31-4, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) 38-3, So. over Brenyn Delano (Columbus) 28-15, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Mohamud Abdi (Omaha Bryan) 39-5, Sr. over Darrelle Bonam Jr (Omaha Central) 22-11, So. (M. For.)
A113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East
- 2nd Place – Archer Heelan of Kearney
- 3rd Place – Presden Sanchez of Creighton Prep
- 4th Place – Juan Pedro Jr. of Grand Island
- 5th Place – Adrian Bice of Columbus
- 6th Place – Jacob Campbell of Papillion-LaVista
1st Place Match
- Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 20-0, Jr. over Archer Heelan (Kearney) 30-5, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Presden Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 26-5, Fr. over Juan Pedro Jr. (Grand Island) 20-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Adrian Bice (Columbus) 24-6, So. over Jacob Campbell (Papillion-LaVista) 31-8, So. (Fall 3:47)
A120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Caleb Coyle of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Gabriel Grice of Bellevue East
- 3rd Place – Keith Smith of Lincoln East
- 4th Place – Solomon Allerheiligen of Millard North
- 5th Place – Julio Reyes of Omaha Burke
- 6th Place – Quentin Donald of Omaha Benson
1st Place Match
- Caleb Coyle (Millard South) 39-5, Sr. over Gabriel Grice (Bellevue East) 17-2, Sr. (UTB 2-2)
3rd Place Match
- Keith Smith (Lincoln East) 25-3, Jr. over Solomon Allerheiligen (Millard North) 45-3, Sr. (MD 13-3)
5th Place Match
- Julio Reyes (Omaha Burke) 27-3, Jr. over Quentin Donald (Omaha Benson) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
A126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conor Knopick of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Blake Cushing of Grand Island
- 3rd Place – Brock Little of North Platte
- 4th Place – Case Jurgens of Lincoln East
- 5th Place – Caydn Kucera of Columbus
- 6th Place – Jordan Bobier of Papillion-LaVista
1st Place Match
- Conor Knopick (Millard South) 37-0, Sr. over Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 37-2, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Little (North Platte) 16-3, Sr. over Case Jurgens (Lincoln East) 23-11, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Caydn Kucera (Columbus) 32-9, So. over Jordan Bobier (Papillion-LaVista) 30-8, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
A132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Garrett Grice of Bellevue East
- 2nd Place – Aiden Robertson of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
- 4th Place – Landan McLaughlin of Lincoln Southwest
- 5th Place – Rogelio Ruiz of Grand Island
- 6th Place – Cam Ralston of Papillion-LaVista South
1st Place Match
- Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) 52-0, Jr. over Aiden Robertson (Millard South) 36-10, So. (TF-1.5 5:55 (26-9))
3rd Place Match
- Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 54-5, Sr. over Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 30-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 29-7, Sr. over Cam Ralston (Papillion-LaVista South) 27-9, So. (Dec 4-2)
A138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Joel Adams of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Darian Diaz of North Platte
- 3rd Place – Daniel DeRosier of Bellevue East
- 4th Place – Ian Rudner of Papillion-LaVista
- 5th Place – Nic Swift of Lincoln East
- 6th Place – Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South
1st Place Match
- Joel Adams (Millard South) 43-0, So. over Darian Diaz (North Platte) 47-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East) 44-3, Sr. over Ian Rudner (Papillion-LaVista) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 14-7)
5th Place Match
- Nic Swift (Lincoln East) 27-8, Sr. over Grant Kingston (Elkhorn South) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
A145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brody Arrants of Grand Island
- 2nd Place – Beau Hostler of Kearney
- 3rd Place – Tyler Antoniak of Millard South
- 4th Place – Jacob Licking of Norfolk
- 5th Place – Ryan Fox of North Platte
- 6th Place – Zane Faust of Lincoln Pius X
1st Place Match
- Brody Arrants (Grand Island) 39-3, Sr. over Beau Hostler (Kearney) 34-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 24-2, Jr. over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 21-6, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Fox (North Platte) 28-18, So. over Zane Faust (Lincoln Pius X) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 10-6)
A152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Hamilton of Papillion-LaVista
- 2nd Place – Scott Robertson of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Michael J. Myers of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place – Gage Ferguson of Kearney
- 5th Place – Ryan Mazour of Lincoln Pius X
- 6th Place – Deon Davis of Omaha Central
1st Place Match
- Nick Hamilton (Papillion-LaVista) 43-0, Jr. over Scott Robertson (Millard South) 44-1, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) 29-6, So. over Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Mazour (Lincoln Pius X) 23-4, Sr. over Deon Davis (Omaha Central) 26-5, Sr. (M. For.)
A160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Antrell Taylor of Millard South
- 2nd Place – Joshua Licking of Norfolk
- 3rd Place – Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island
- 4th Place – Thomas Wentz of Fremont
- 5th Place – Coleton Haggin of Papillion-LaVista
- 6th Place – Ray Hubbard of Omaha Central
1st Place Match
- Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 39-0, Jr. over Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 31-1, Sr. (MD 18-5)
3rd Place Match
- Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 33-4, Sr. over Thomas Wentz (Fremont) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Coleton Haggin (Papillion-LaVista) 37-7, So. over Ray Hubbard (Omaha Central) 20-10, Sr. (Fall 3:17)
A170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Blayze Standley of Columbus
- 2nd Place – Austin Miller of Norfolk
- 3rd Place – Guillermo Espinoza of Millard North
- 4th Place – Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West
- 5th Place – Cole Price of Papillion-LaVista
- 6th Place – Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke
1st Place Match
- Blayze Standley (Columbus) 38-4, Sr. over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Guillermo Espinoza (Millard North) 46-4, Sr. over Jack McDonnell (Bellevue West) 28-4, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Cole Price (Papillion-LaVista) 39-2, Sr. over Blaine Miller (Omaha Burke) 21-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
A182
Guaranteed Places
- 2nd Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
- 2nd Place – Lucas Nigh of Millard North
- 3rd Place – Noah Blair of Millard West
- 4th Place – Justin Davis of Omaha Central
- 5th Place – Carter Abels of Kearney
- 6th Place – Dontae Thomas of Lincoln Pius X
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- Noah Blair (Millard West) 26-4, Fr. over Justin Davis (Omaha Central) 31-3, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Carter Abels (Kearney) 27-8, Sr. over Dontae Thomas (Lincoln Pius X) 24-11, Sr. (Inj. 4:33)
A195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Vincent Genatone of North Platte
- 2nd Place – Cole D. Haberman of Omaha Westside
- 3rd Place – Connor Hoy of Millard South
- 4th Place – John Friendt of Lincoln Southeast
- 5th Place – Benny Alfaro of Fremont
- 6th Place – Charlie Nosal of Millard West
1st Place Match
- Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 52-3, Jr. over Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) 35-3, Jr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Hoy (Millard South) 35-6, Sr. over John Friendt (Lincoln Southeast) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Benny Alfaro (Fremont) 25-14, So. over Charlie Nosal (Millard West) 28-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
A220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Stewart of Omaha North
- 2nd Place – Daylon Keolavone of Grand Island
- 3rd Place – Noah Sprieck of Lincoln Southwest
- 4th Place – Dario Rodriguez of Kearney
- 5th Place – Garret Moser of Fremont
- 6th Place – Breken Heiman of Gretna
1st Place Match
- Tyler Stewart (Omaha North) 13-1, So. over Daylon Keolavone (Grand Island) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Sprieck (Lincoln Southwest) 34-1, Sr. over Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Garret Moser (Fremont) 16-4, Sr. over Breken Heiman (Gretna) 22-12, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
A285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Zephaniah Sivels of Millard North
- 2nd Place – Nolan Olafson of Millard South
- 3rd Place – Cade D. Haberman of Omaha Westside
- 4th Place – Tyson Danner of Omaha Northwest
- 5th Place – Ryan Kocovsky of Millard West
- 6th Place – Preston Welch of Bellevue East
1st Place Match
- Zephaniah Sivels (Millard North) 45-0, Sr. over Nolan Olafson (Millard South) 31-9, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Cade D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) 33-1, Sr. over Tyson Danner (Omaha Northwest) 32-5, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Kocovsky (Millard West) 25-5, Sr. over Preston Welch (Bellevue East) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)