Street Restrictions Saturday Morning For Havelock Charity Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–The 45th annual Havelock Charity Run is Saturday morning and keep in mind the following street closures will take place.

From 6am to 10am Saturday, 63rd Street from Fremont to Havelock Avenue and Havelock from 61st to 84th Streets will be completely closed. Between 6am and 9am, northbound 70th Street from Adams to Fremont will be closed, along with 84th Street southbound from Havelock to Adams and westbound Adams from 84th to 70th Streets.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures.