      Breaking News
Two Deaths In Fiery Crash On I-80 In Western Seward County

Suspect Named In Lincoln’s Latest Homicide

Oct 19, 2021 @ 10:24am
Assault at 2600 Vine 10-18-21 (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW)

LINCOLN–(KFOR NEWS  October 19, 2021)   From Lincoln Police, we know the name of the man accused of killing a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of Vine Street mid-afternoon Monday.

Assistant Police Chief of Operations Jason Stille on Tuesday morning said 50-year-old Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln is charged with for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say it appears Adams and the victim got into a fight and Adams hit the victim was a large pole.  Adams is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police aren’t sure how the two people know each other or what the fight was about.  The victim’s name will be released when all relatives are notified.

This is the seventh homicide case in Lincoln this year.

READ MORE:   Fortenberry Expects To Be Indicted For Lying To FBI

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On