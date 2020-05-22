Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust West of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–A traffic stop for following to close along eastbound Interstate 80 in western Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon leads to the arrest of two men from Michigan, after drugs and cash were found.
Lancaster County Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Friday morning that four people were in the van pulled over at Mile Marker 390 and a deputy developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Around $9,000 cash, a pound of cocaine and seven grams of marijuana were found.
The two men, Carl Tubbs, 37, and Shauntavis Freeman, 27, both from Michigan, were arrested and put in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver.
Duncan said two women that were inside the van were released at the scene.