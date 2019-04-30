Monday’s Prep Baseball Scoreboard

 

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Northeast 3

Lincoln East 7, Elkhorn 3

Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln Pius X 5, 8 inn.

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Platteview 11

Norris 5, Gretna 2

Waverly 11, Omaha Gross 7

Fremont Bergan 6, Norfolk 1

Bellevue East 3, Millard West 1

Bennington 11, Plattsmouth 1

Columbus 6-0, Grand Island 5-4

Creighton Prep 5, Omaha Westside 4, 13 inn.

Crete 8, Mount Michael 6

Elkhorn South 20, Omaha Bryan 0

GACC-SS-WPB 3, Fort Calhoun 1

Millard South 5, Omaha Northwest 1

Nebraska City 4, Douglas County West 3

Omaha Burke 4, Bellevue West 1

Omaha Central 11, Omaha South 0

Omaha Roncalli 10, Beatrice 2

Papillion-La Vista 11, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Ralston 15, Auburn 3

Twin River 9, South Sioux City 2

ALSO READ: Monday’s Boys and Girls District Soccer Scoreboard.

