Monday’s Prep Baseball Scoreboard

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Northeast 3
Lincoln East 7, Elkhorn 3
Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln Pius X 5, 8 inn.
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Platteview 11
Norris 5, Gretna 2
Waverly 11, Omaha Gross 7
Fremont Bergan 6, Norfolk 1
Bellevue East 3, Millard West 1
Bennington 11, Plattsmouth 1
Columbus 6-0, Grand Island 5-4
Creighton Prep 5, Omaha Westside 4, 13 inn.
Crete 8, Mount Michael 6
Elkhorn South 20, Omaha Bryan 0
GACC-SS-WPB 3, Fort Calhoun 1
Millard South 5, Omaha Northwest 1
Nebraska City 4, Douglas County West 3
Omaha Burke 4, Bellevue West 1
Omaha Central 11, Omaha South 0
Omaha Roncalli 10, Beatrice 2
Papillion-La Vista 11, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Ralston 15, Auburn 3
Twin River 9, South Sioux City 2
